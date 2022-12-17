Ford’s electric F-150 Lightning is getting more expensive, again

Ford’s raising the price of its F-150 Lightning pickup yet again — this time, by about $4,000 (via CNBC). The increase affects both the entry-level Pro model for business customers and the consumer-focused XLT trim with no added options, which now start at $55,974 and $63,474, respectively.

For comparison, the Pro work truck initially started at $39,974 when it launched back in April, but subsequent price hikes brought the price up to $46,974 in August and $51,974 in October. The base XLT, on the other hand, launched with a sticker price of $52,974 before that increased to $59,474 several months later.

The price increase only affects the Pro and XLT models. Screenshot: Emma Roth / The Verge

“Pricing adjustments are a normal course of business due to rising material costs, market factors and ongoing supply chain constraints,” Ford spokesperson Elizabeth Kraft tells The Detroit News, noting that existing vehicle orders aren’t affected. Ford didn’t immediately respond to The Verge’s request for comment.