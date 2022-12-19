The $11,500 toilet with Alexa inside can now be put inside your home

Have you ever sat on the toilet, pondering your day, using your phone even though that’s kind of gross to do on the john, avoiding everyone in the house, and thought, “I wish Alexa was in here with me?” That is, what I assume, the designers of the Kohler Numi 2.0 Smart Toilet were thinking when they made this $11,500 toilet that has Alexa inside.

Kohler first showed off the Numi 2.0 at CES way back in 2019, and not a whole lot has changed from that initial announcement. It still has Alexa built-in, and it still has lots of LED lights and speakers, so any guests who come over will know you appreciate the techier things in life. There doesn’t appear to be a warning built into the toilet telling users Alexa is listening to their bowel movements, so as a courtesy, I’d suggest you factor that into your bathroom redesign. Perhaps a tasteful little sign over the toilet paper dispenser?

Beyond the extremely Tech nature of this commode, its got a lot of the features one should expect from a super expensive smart toilet like the ones made by the Japanese company Toto. That means a bidet that can wash both front and back bits, UV lights for cleaning said bidet, and control over the temperature, position, and pressure of the bidet. It’s also got a bowl that gets automatically misted to minimize poo residue, auto flushing, auto deodorizing, a heated seat, an air dryer for your tush, and an emergency backup flush for... I guess when you really go to town?







The remote sticks to the wall instead of the side of the toilet as with most Toto toilets. Kohler

Most importantly for anyone who has ever lived with a person who leaves the lid up — it has a lid that automatically opens and closes.

All those features are controlled by a handheld remote (you’ll have to clean that yourself), and the integrated LED and surround sound features are managed by the Kohler Konnect app. Kohler hasn’t said anything about support for Matter, so beyond interoperability, with Alexa, you’ll have to get crafty if you want this toilet to work with other smart home systems and their automations.