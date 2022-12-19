Ubisoft has started handing out PC versions of games originally purchased on Google Stadia in preparation for Stadia’s shutdown on January 18th, 2023.

Ubisoft previously announced back in September that any Ubisoft titles purchased on the cloud gaming platform would be eligible to transfer over to PC, promising to share “specific details as well as the impact for Ubisoft+ subscribers at a later date.” 9to5Google now reports that this migration process quietly started on Friday, December 16th.

Games that support cloud cross-save may have saved game data ported over to a user’s Ubisoft Connect account

Users have seen the game licenses transfer automatically to PC via Ubisoft Connect (as opposed to individual game codes being manually issued), which suggests users will need to link their Ubisoft and Google Stadia accounts, but it’s not apparent what exactly is triggering the game transfers.

Some Reddit users report that not every Ubisoft game purchased for Stadia has migrated to their Ubisoft Connect account. It’s also worth noting that only a limited number of Ubisoft games support cloud cross-save, so saved game data isn’t guaranteed to be ported over to Ubisoft Connect for all titles.