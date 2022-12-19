Seventeen Amazon Echo devices are now compatible with Matter

However, this rollout is limited only to those with Android phones and smart plugs, smart bulbs, and smart switches. They’re also only able to connect to your home network over Wi-Fi, although both Thread and iOS support should be available next year. Other products, including the full Eero device lineup, will also be compatible with Matter in 2023.

The move comes just a few months after the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) officially launched the Matter smart home standard, which Amazon also developed in collaboration with Google / Nest, Apple, Samsung, and other companies in the smart home space like Signify (Philips Hue).

What is Matter? Matter is a new smart home interoperability standard that provides a common language for smart home devices to communicate locally in your home without relying on a cloud connection. It uses Wi-Fi and Thread wireless protocols and, in its first rollout, includes smart sensors, smart lighting, smart plugs and switches, smart thermostats, connected locks, and media devices, including TVs. All this means that if a smart home device you buy has the Matter logo on it, you should be able to set it up and use it with any Matter-compatible device and in any Matter-compatible platform. Matter-compatible devices should start to become available toward the end of this year. Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and Apple Home are some of the big smart home platforms signed on to support Matter. Apple, Samsung and Google have updated their compatible hubs to be Matter controllers, and we expect to see updates arriving on the other platforms shortly.

“We’re bringing Matter support to well over 100 million devices across 30 Echo and Eero devices. This is an effort unprecedented in scale and complexity. It’s a big deal, and we need to make sure it goes smoothly,” Chris DeCenzo, a senior principal engineer at Amazon and the company’s CSA board director, told us last month while explaining the slow rollout.

Matter’s new universal connectivity standard aims to simplify buying, setting up, and using smart home devices in a number of ways. Notably, it acts as a common language, so, for example, Amazon’s smart home devices can work with others from different platforms and ecosystems, like Google’s or Apple’s. Matter also makes the smart home faster as it’s local to your home rather than relying on the cloud, which should make devices respond faster and more reliably.

Since then, other companies have also been rolling out Matter support. Google, for instance, announced just a few days ago that its Nest and Android devices are also now compatible with Matter, though it will add Matter support to its iOS app next year.