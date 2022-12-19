Amazon adds music videos and more random ad-supported content to Fire TV

If you find yourself on the couch using one of Amazon’s Fire TV devices, you’re likely browsing through Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max, or maybe a live TV service like YouTube TV. But like so many other entertainment platforms, Amazon has made an effort to complement the most popular entertainment services with a hefty dose of free ad-supported content. It’s already done this with local news, sports, food programming, movie trailers, and more. Music videos are next on the list.
“Fire TV customers in the US will soon be able to access tens of thousands of premium music videos from major and independent labels — no sign-ups, subscriptions, or fees required,” Amazon wrote on its Fire TV blog today. “Fire TV customers can easily find personalized recommendations based on their likes and viewing history, create their own mixes, or choose from more than 200 expert-selected playlists.”
Amazon notes that the music videos hub, which is “powered by XITE,” allows for search and unlimited skips — so you can basically use it like a music service if you’re trying to save on subscriptions. You’ll have to deal with ads, though. You’ll need to install the new “Music Videos on Fire TV” app to access the music videos. This can be done with a simple search or an “Alexa, find Music Videos” voice command. Most people instinctively head to YouTube for music videos, so Amazon and Xite face an uphill battle in that regard.
Aside from the music videos, Amazon is also adding another heaping of ad-supported content from a range of partners. Here’s the summary of those:
Business & Finance News: Timely financial insights and analysis from Bloomberg, The Street, CNBC, and other top providers.
Entertainment News: Coverage of movies, television, and celebrities from top brands including E! News and Mixible.
Gaming News & Esports: Watch game previews and trailers, gaming news, developer interviews, how to’s, esports, and more from providers including IGN, ESTV, and Crown Channel.
Viral Videos: Enjoy hilarious and jaw-dropping clips from Always Funny Videos, FailArmy, People Are Awesome, and The Pet Collective.
I don’t find myself watching these AVOD (advertising-based video on demand) and FAST (free ad-supported TV) options very often, but there’s a lot of momentum behind them and services like Pluto that specialize in this content. Several smart TV platforms (including Google TV) now directly integrate live channels from FAST services. I still think Samsung has the real winner with its 24/7 Bob Ross Channel, but there’s no shortage of random stuff to watch in between your Prime Video or Netflix sessions.