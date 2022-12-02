You’d think the best gaming deals of the year are behind us now that Black Friday is over and it’s December, but Best Buy appears to have other plans. The retailer surprised us today with a one-day deal on Deathloop for PlayStation 5 for a new all-time low of just $9.99 ($50 off). This deal is set to run until 1AM ET unless Best Buy runs out of stock before that.
Deathloop was one of the most critically acclaimed games of 2021, blending roguelike, run-based gameplay with the immersive sim first-person action that Arkane is known for. While this isn’t the first discount since its release, it’s the biggest yet, so long as you aren’t counting that it’s included as a freebie for subscribers of Xbox / PC Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Extra. If you aren’t, $10 is a great deal if you prefer to own a physical copy.
Deathloop (Standard Edition, PS5)$10$6083% off
The 2021 release from Arkane Studios — the team behind Prey and Dishonored — is a masterpiece in many ways, an open-ended mystery that’s thrilling, action-packed, and just the right amount of weird.
If you didn’t have a chance to take advantage of the Black Friday deals we saw on other great (and new) video games, fret not because you still can. A few new titles are still on sale, with Walmart selling physical editions of 2022’s game of the year contender Elden Ring for PS5 and Xbox One for $35 ($14.94 off). The retailer’s also knocking the more family-and kid-friendly Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for Nintendo Switch down to $39.97 (reg. $59.99).
If you prefer to shop at Amazon or are just not a fan of the above games, Amazon’s Black Friday deals on select games also are still around. You can, for instance, buy the digital copy of Luigi’s Mansion 3 for Nintendo Switch for $41.99 (reg. $59.99). Those more into action-horror games can also buy the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X physical versions of A Plague Tale: Requiem for $39 ($20.99 off).
Elden Ring (physical edition)$35$5030% off
The latest FromSoftware title, Elden Ring, applies the Dark Souls formula to a vast, open world.
Let’s be real: Apple accessories are expensive, which is why this deal on Apple’s Magic Keyboard is a standout. Right now, you can save $100 on Apple’s official keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro at Amazon, Target, and Walmart when you buy it for around $249. That’s a new all-time low on the accessory, which magnetically attaches to your iPad Pro tablet and turns it into something like a laptop that’s easier to type on. It also comes with other nice features, too, like a USB-C charging port and a trackpad with gesture support. Just be aware it only works with third-generation and newer 12.9-inch iPad Pros, so you can’t use it with models released in 2017 and earlier.
Apple Magic Keyboard (12.9-inch iPad Pro)$249$34929% off
Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the 2022 sixth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro lets you angle the tablet to your liking. It also provides a USB-C port for keeping it charged, though that port doesn’t support data transfer.
December’s here, which means now is probably a good time to start your holiday shopping if you haven’t already. If you’re trying to stick to a budget this year but want to also gift a high-quality present, today’s deal on Jabra’s Elite 3 wireless earbuds is worth a look. Right now, Amazon, Best Buy, and surprisingly even Lenovo (when you use the code ELITEBF1725) are selling these earbuds for $49.99 instead of $79.99, which is $2 shy of their Black Friday all-time low. But don’t be fooled by the price: even those these are affordable, they’re certainly not cheap in quality, which is why they’re our favorite wireless earbuds under $100. So long as you don’t require extra features like multipoint Bluetooth support or noise cancellation, they nail the basics with their good sound quality and long battery life. They also offer some nice extra perks at this price range, too, like an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.
Jabra Elite 3$50$8038% off
Jabra’s Elite 3 earbuds have a refreshed design that’s more stylish than the company’s past earbuds. While they don’t have many frills or extra features, they fare well in the key areas of sound quality, comfort, and battery life.
A few more deals to wrap up the week
- Samsung’s 32-inch The Frame TV is at a new all-time low of $429.99 at Woot instead of $597.99 until December 7th (or while supplies last). That’s the best price yet for the most compact size of the latest Frames, which makes it great for a small room. Just be aware that it’s not 4K, as this tiny set tops out at 1080p.
- Anker’s 30-watt Nano 3 511 USB-C charger is on sale for $18.40 instead of $22.99 from Anker until December 4th when you use the promo code WS2423YTGV. It’s a small discount yet one of the first we’ve seen on the new, compact charger, which juices up your laptops, phones, and other devices faster than its 20-watt predecessor (that’s also on sale for $11.99 instead of $17.45 at Amazon).
- On the market for a
cat Uberrobot vacuum? You can still buy iRobot’s Roomba i3 Plus EVO for around $349 ($201 off) at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. The i3 Plus EVO is our favorite auto-emptying robot vacuum, one that you can also instruct to clean select rooms thanks to advanced mapping features.
- If you’re traveling this holiday season, you might want to grab this four-pack deal containing two Tile Mate keychain trackers, a Tile Slim card, and one Tile Sticker tracker before it ends. Regularly $79.99, you can buy the pack for $59.99 from Amazon. That’s a new record low price on the Bluetooth location trackers, which can detect items up to 250 feet away and are IP67 rated for water resistance.
- New and existing Amazon Prime members can get two months of select Amazon Prime Video channels for just $1.99 a month until December 4th. This is a good opportunity to save a little on streaming services this holiday season, like Showtime, Paramount Plus, Starz, and AMC Plus.