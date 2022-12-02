Beat Saber’s downloadable songs are half price until next week

Rhythm game Beat Saber is one of the best things to do in virtual reality. But — no offense to its default music packs — buying extra songs from major artists like Lizzo, BTS, Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Linkin Park is nearly a requirement in my book. (Yes, you could install Beat Saber mods that add extra tracks, but that would be piracy! It’s also sort of a hassle.) While they’re normally $1.99 apiece, until 11AM ET on December 6th, you can get any individual track from the 136-song catalog for half that price.