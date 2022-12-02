Google Messages is getting end-to-end encrypted RCS group chats

Google announced it’s going to start rolling out end-to-end encrypted group RCS chats to the Google Messages beta over the next few weeks. Google’s messaging app has supported encryption for one-on-one conversations for a while now, but this is a big step for feeling confident that most of your conversations can’t be read by carriers or Google.

In an announcement post on Friday, Google said the feature will be “available to some users in the open beta program over the coming weeks,” so it may be a moment before it’s generally available. Google also officially announced that it’s working on a feature that’ll let you use any emoji when reacting to an RCS message; the company was spotted testing this last month.

Keep your dinner plans to the people actually invited to dinner. Image: Google

While Google’s announcement post is styled as a farewell to SMS messaging, most of us won’t be able to ditch it that easily, as Apple has so far refused to bring the tech to iOS. (Tim Cook even told one person that a better solution is just buying their mom an iPhone.) Google acknowledges this and takes a few shots at its competitor, ending its post by saying, “all of the major mobile carriers and manufacturers have adopted RCS as the standard – except for Apple,” and that Apple’s use of SMS “means their texting is stuck in the 1990s.”

Arbitrary emoji reactions for text messages do indeed feel like the future of messaging. Image: Google

It’s the latest in a mostly one-sided feud between Google and Apple over RCS, with the Android maker seemingly trying to publicly shame Apple into adopting the standard, arguing that it would make things better for everyone.