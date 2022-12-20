Lenovo’s new laptops will make you choose between a bigger screen or a nicer screen

Lenovo’s latest refresh of its midrange IdeaPad Slim 5 laptops adds the option for an OLED display. But the company is making customers choose: they can either take the vibrant 14-inch OLED screen or a larger 16-inch screen but with a less premium IPS LCD display. These new eighth-generation iterations replace the outgoing Slim 5 in 14- and 15.6-inch options but retain the document-friendly 16:10 aspect ratio that makes these effective office / productivity laptops.

The 14-inch IdeaPad Slim 5 might be, if anything, the more compelling update from the last generation. It not only has that OLED screen, but now, it’s also brighter at 400 nits versus 300 on the older one and covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color space. It’s configurable with a higher 2240 x 1400 resolution this time around, whereas both last-generation models — the 15 and 14 inch — defaulted to 1080p.

The 16-inch version of the new IdeaPad Slim 5i (where the “i” stands for “Intel”). Image: Lenovo

Now, the new 16-inch IdeaPad Slim 5’s screen is no slouch: it covers the same color space the 14-inch is capable of and also received a brightness bump from 300 nits to 350 nits on its higher-end configuration. And to top it off, the screen is available with up to 2,560 x 1,600 resolution.

Besides the screen sizes, both Slim 5 laptops have 1080p webcams, though the 16-inch version has one with a built-in privacy shutter (North American version only). These laptops have plenty of ports, too, including four USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (two USB-C and two USB-A), HDMI 1.4b, an SD card reader, and an analog audio jack. Another thing both new IdeaPads have in common are both AMD and Intel processor options (the latter conveniently designated with the Slim “5i” name, with an “i” for Intel), and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

In the US, if you opt for AMD, you can choose from Ryzen 7 (7730U), 5 (7530U), and 3 (7330U) processors for the 16-inch model. This version is configurable with 8GB to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB to 1TB M.2 PCIe SSDs, integrated graphics, and comes with Windows 11 Home. It will have a starting price of $649.99 when it ships in May 2023.

The 16-inch IdeaPad Slim 5i version starts a bit higher at $749.99 and will also ship in May. These will come with a choice of 13th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processors, up to 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 256GB to 1TB SSD selections. Both AMD and Intel models have color options, too: “Cloud Grey,” “Abyss Blue,” and violet (with metal body).