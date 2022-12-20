Two of our favorite 8BitDo controllers got a rare discount on Amazon

If you’re in the market for a versatile controller that doesn’t cost a grip, 8BitDo currently has a couple of models on sale you might be interested in. On sale for $39.99 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $49.99), we consider the 8BitDo Pro 2 to be the best pro controller for the Nintendo Switch, even though it performs just as well with a variety of platforms, including Windows, macOS, and mobile devices.

The Pro 2 is modeled after the classic SNES controller but includes a pair of grips for enhanced comfort. It also includes an additional pair of front triggers to support modern controller layouts and two back paddles as well. All of the inputs on the Pro 2 can be remapped using the 8BitDo app. You can learn more about it in our full review.

You can also find the 8BitDo Ultimate Controller discounted to $44.99 at Amazon, the lowest price yet for the typically $49.99 accessory. The Ultimate Controller is the latest model from 8BitDo and more closely resembles Nintendo’s Switch Pro Controller in terms of its shape. It keeps the same number of inputs that can be remapped using the 8BitDo software, and it also comes packaged with its own charging dock. However, unlike the Pro 2, this model is only equipped with 2.4 GHz connectivity, which limits its compatibility to PCs and Android devices.

Now that we’ve fed the gamers their daily deals, here’s a discount with a slightly broader appeal. Our favorite noise-canceling headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5, are currently on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart for around $350, knocking $50 off the usual price. The excellent XM5s have been available for this price since mid-November but are still worth checking out. The latest model of Sony’s noise-canceling headphones isn’t terribly different from the previous iteration but still offers blanket improvements to noise cancellation, voice call performance, and overall sound quality. Read our review.

For a more budget-friendly pair of headphones, you might want to check out the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones that are discounted to $229 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $329). Living up to their name, the Bose headphones are remarkably comfortable, in addition to providing excellent noise cancellation. While the QuietComfort 45 headphones can’t be used while charging and lack audio support over USB-C, the solid battery life should ensure that these occasions are rare. Read our review.

Coincidentally, you can also find Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II discounted to the same price at Amazon and Best Buy, lowering the $299 earbuds to just $229 — their best price yet. The QuietComfort Earbuds may lack multipoint Bluetooth support and wireless charging but still provide excellent noise cancellation and sound quality. Read our review.

There’s still an opportunity to take advantage of Amazon’s promotion that pairs the latest Echo Show 8 with a free Kids Edition of the Echo Show 5 for $69.99, knocking $155 off the usual cost of buying both of these Alexa-powered smart displays.

The Echo Show 8 is still our favorite smart display in Amazon’s lineup, partially because it can make Zoom calls with its built-in camera, unlike the second-gen Echo Show 5. Its display, performance, and sound quality have the advantage over the smaller option, and it offers snappy performance for the price. Read our review.

The Kids Edition of the Echo Show 5 that you’ll get for free with this deal is virtually identical to the second-gen Echo Show 5, with some exceptions. It features integrated parental controls and sports an adorable chameleon pattern instead of the usual single solid color. Uniquely, the Kids model comes with a two-year warranty and a free year of Amazon Kids Plus, granting access to a kid-friendly library of books, games, videos, and other apps. Read our review.

