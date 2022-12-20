Apple’s self-repair program now includes recent Mac desktops

Apple’s self-service repair program has just been expanded to include the company’s lineup of M1-powered desktop Macs. As noted by Six Colors, customers in the US can now order genuine repair parts for the iMac, Mac Mini, and Mac Studio. The Studio Display has also been added to the program.

You can browse the collection of repair manuals for all of these products on Apple’s website; in fact, you must go through the manual if you want to take advantage of the self-service repair program.

The program is only recommended for people comfortable with carrying out these repairs, which involve dozens of steps, require the use of advanced tools, and can be very time-consuming. If you’re not intimidated by what you see in the manuals, the cost of some parts might dissuade you from bothering with a repair.

In the case of the Studio Display, if you need to replace the panel itself, it’s going to hurt your wallet. Apple lists the nano-texture display replacement as $967.12, which comes down to $879.12 after you return your original broken screen. The tool kit rental costs $49.00, though you get refunded for that after returning everything. You’re not permitted to order a glossy replacement display if your Studio Display originally came with the matte option and vice versa. Not that I expected differently. A serial number is needed to see what parts costs, so I couldn’t immediately see what iMac or Mac Studio components are going for.

That 5K panel with nano-texture glass isn’t cheap to replace. Screenshot by Chris Welch / The Verge

Apple started off the self-service repair program with recent iPhones before adding Mac laptops back in August. But right-to-repair advocates like iFixit have criticized the initiative for an “excruciating gauntlet of hurdles,” including strict rules about validating a successful repair with Apple after it’s been completed.