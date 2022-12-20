Blizzard offers Overwatch 2 holiday skin for cheap amid pricing controversy

From now until January 3rd, Overwatch 2 players can get a pretty sweet (heh) Gingerbread Bastion skin for the low, low, low price of one Overwatch coin. While the skin is yet another example of the Overwatch design team really nailing it, players might find themselves balking at the price. Not because it’s so cheap but because the offer seems like a poke in the eye, given the ongoing conversation regarding the game’s new monetization system.

Before Overwatch 2 took the game free to play, players had the opportunity to win new skins via loot box. And, if luck wasn’t on their side, loot boxes also spat out fair chunks of premium currency that players could use to purchase a skin outright. In Overwatch 2’s new monetization scheme, players feel like they’re pretty much forced to spend money as loot boxes are gone, and the premium currency is earned by completing time-consuming weekly challenges that max out at 60 coins a week.