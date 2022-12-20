The police want to talk to Elon Musk’s security team over the alleged ‘stalking’ incident

Police are looking to question a member of Elon Musk’s security team after he allegedly hit the car of a person who Musk later claimed was a threat to his family.

The December 13th incident took place at around 9:51PM on the 700 block of Mission Street in Pasadena, California, according to a police report. The victim, who is only identified as a 29-year-old from Connecticut, was the only one at the scene when the police arrived.

The Connecticut man said that he had exited the 110 freeway and stopped to use his telephone when another car “pulled directly in front of him, blocking his path,” the police report states. The driver exited the car and accused the Connecticut man of following him on the freeway. Both men apparently recorded each other on their phones.

The driver then got back in his car, and as he was leaving the parking lot, he struck the Connecticut man’s vehicle, police state. “At no time during the incident did the victim identify the suspect or indicate the altercation was anything more than coincidental.”

Two days after the incident, Pasadena police say they determined that the suspect is a member of Elon Musk’s security team and that Musk was not present during the confrontation. “Efforts to contact Mr. Musk and his security team for statements are underway,” they add.

On December 14th, Musk tweeted that a car carrying his two-year-old son “was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood.” (There is no mention of anyone climbing onto the hood of anyone’s car in the police report.) Musk later tweeted a six-second video of a masked man sitting inside a car, asking his followers, “Anyone recognize this person or car?”

Earlier this week, The Washington Post interviewed a man who claimed to be the person shown in the video shared by Musk. The man, Brandon Collado, said he was driving for Uber Eats and showed the Post a video of what he claims is a member of Musk’s security team that appeared to match the video shared by Musk from the other angle. Collado also made several bizarre claims referencing Musk’s ex-girlfriend, the artist Grimes, who he believed was sending him coded messages through Instagram.

Musk cited the incident in Pasadena as evidence supporting Twitter’s decision to suspend several accounts, including @elonjet and half a dozen prominent journalists, for what he described as tweets sharing his real-time location, endangering his family. @Elonjet relies on publicly available information about Musk’s private jet.