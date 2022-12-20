Elon Musk isn’t serious about giving power to a new CEO

Elon Musk said Tuesday that he’ll still be in charge of Twitter’s software and server teams after he resigns his CEO seat to “someone foolish enough to take” it. He broke the news in a response to a poll he ran earlier this week, where around 58 percent of respondents said that he should step down as CEO.

Given that the social networking site is mainly made up of software and servers (especially after the massive layoffs), it’s clear Musk will still have direct control over the company, even if he doesn’t have the explicit CEO title. That’s not necessarily a surprise; Musk has de-facto control over product at most of his companies, and he’s still Twitter’s owner at the end of the day. But the announcement likely means disappointment for anyone hoping that him stepping down as CEO would bring an end to Twitter’s wild rollercoaster ride.

Musk responded to his poll with an update. Screenshot by Jay Peters / The Verge

While Musk has indicated that he’s mainly interested in the Twitter users that are willing to pay him for the service, there are another group of people he has to satisfy: Tesla shareholders. The company’s share price has been tumbling since Musk bought Twitter, dropping almost $100 in value since November 1st, down to around $137 when markets closed on Tuesday.