LG’s gamer-friendly C2 OLED has dropped to its lowest price to date

We may be only a few days out from Christmas, but you still have time to save on popular presents without paying extra for expedited shipping. Right now, for example, you can buy LG’s 42-inch C2 OLED at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Target for around $797 ($500 off), which eclipses the TV’s previous low.
The C2 is a terrific 4K TV that touts many of its predecessor’s impressive specs, like a speedy 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and variable refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync. At the same time, it boasts better performance and a brighter display than the prior C1 model, not to mention great contrast and the kind of black levels for which OLED is known. It even touts a few new features, including the ability to log in to different user profiles and a new sports setting. Read our review.
It doesn’t matter how old your giftee is, you can’t go wrong with Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11. It’s our favorite instant camera for most people, and while it may struggle to capture pictures in low-light conditions like most models, it still produces clear, relatively true-to-life prints that’ll look great in an album or scrapbook. Best of all, it’s relatively easy to use, so even a child should have little trouble setting it up and taking pictures in less than five minutes.
Regularly $79.99, the Mini 11 is currently on sale at Best Buy, Target, and B&H Photo for just $59.99, which matches the camera’s best price to date. You can also buy it at Amazon for the same price, but it likely won’t arrive until after Christmas.
If you’re looking for a speaker upgrade to make watching movies more enjoyable at home, Vizio’s M-Series 5.1.2 soundbar is on sale for $399.99 ($100 off) at Best Buy and Amazon, though you’ll only get it in time for Christmas if you purchase it from Best Buy.
The Bluetooth-equipped soundbar is our favorite model under $500, namely due to its powerful sound and bundled speaker set. Not only does it offer full Dolby Atmos support for a more immersive experience but also it comes with two up-firing rear speakers and a six-inch wireless subwoofer (the kind you’d normally have to purchase separately). It’s a pretty no-frills Atmos system otherwise, but it does include a backlit remote control that makes it easy to flip between various audio presets and Bluetooth.
If you want to gift an iPad for the holidays, why not Apple’s best? The iPad Pro is the cream of the crop, with a superior screen and better performance than other iPad models. Right now, you can buy the new 11-inch M2 iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and 128GB of storage at Amazon and B&H Photo for $729 ($80 off), which is one of its best prices to date. Other models are on sale as well, including the 256GB variant, which is currently available on Amazon for an all-time low of $839 ($60 off).
The latest 11-inch iPad Pro looks similar in design to its predecessor but is slightly faster thanks to Apple’s new M2 processor. It also comes with a new “hover” feature only M2-powered iPads offer, which lets you “hover” the second-gen Apple Pencil over the display to prompt different actions. While its display isn’t as impressive as the Mini LED panel found on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, it’s still an excellent tablet with futureproof features like Wi-Fi 6E and plenty of software updates ahead of it. Read our review.
If you’re on the hunt for a good gift under $50, it’s not too late to order the Fire TV Stick 4K Max in time for Christmas. The streaming stick is still available at Amazon and Best Buy for $34.99 ($20 off) — its lowest price to date — and you can get it in time for the holiday if you choose in-store pickup from Target.
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best streaming device in Amazon’s ecosystem, one that boasts 4K resolution as well as support for HDR and Wi-Fi 6. It also works well with Amazon Alexa and offers a wide selection of streaming apps. Read our review.
Just a few more...
- The GoPro Hero 11 Black for $399.99 ($100 off). The newest GoPro action camera shoots videos with up to 5.3K resolution at 60fps and comes with a wider field of view than the previous model.
- If you’ve been interested in trying out the audiobook service Audible, now might be a good time to do so. Now until December 31st, news subscribers can get four months of Audible Premium Plus for $5.95 a month instead of $14.95 a month. The membership gives you access to thousands of audiobooks and podcasts, including new releases and bestsellers.
- Right now, you can pick up two gifts for less than $50 when you buy Amazon’s Echo Show 5 with the Blink Mini at Amazon for $49.99 ($69.99 off). The compact Alexa-enabled smart display makes for a good smart alarm clock, while the Blink Mini functions as a solid 1080p indoor camera with motion detection and two-way audio.
- Apple’s second-gen AirPods are currently on sale at Target and Walmart for $89.99 instead of $129, which is just $10 shy of their all-time low. They may lack active noise cancellation like the more premium models, but they offer reliable battery life and sound good for the price. Read our review.
- Amazon is still taking up to $10 off a number of gift cards you can either buy as presents or use toward future purchases for yourself. Each comes with its own promo code you’ll have to apply at checkout and can be redeemed at retailers like GameStop and Apple. You can even get $30 off of a $200 Instacart gift card.