Wednesday’s top tech news: Musk looks for a way out

Thousands of Twitter employees have left since Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media firm, but the biggest resignation is yet to come. Musk himself has publicly acknowledged that he plans to resign as CEO of the company once he can find a “foolish enough” successor. But while Musk still plans to stick around to manage Twitter’s software and server teams, the same can’t be said for noted coder George Hotz, who’s leaving the company because he doesn’t think “there was any real impact [he] could make there.”

In gadget news, we got to try out Dyson’s wacky new air-filtering Zone headphones recently, and the public response was... far more muted than we were expecting? But there’s no guarantee that you’ll get a similar response anywhere that isn’t New York City. Finally Anker’s smart home brand Eufy is still on our naughty list. Although it now admits that there’s a security flaw impacting its cameras, the company is still yet to apologize or properly answer our questions.

And now, here’s a silly tweet (followed by an excellent thread):