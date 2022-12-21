Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov has announced that over 10,000 additional Starlink terminals will be sent to Ukraine in the coming months, confirming that issues regarding how to fund the country’s critical satellite internet service have been resolved.

The governments of several European Union countries are ready to share payment said Fedorov (who is also Ukraine’s minister for digital transformation) in an interview with Bloomberg, affirming that “As of now all financial issues have been resolved.” Fedorov did not publicly identify which governments are contributing towards the payments but confirmed that there’s currently no contract in place and that Ukraine will need to find additional funding by spring 2023.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, said that some Starlink antennas will be deployed to locations where Ukrainians could get uninterrupted access to power, heating, and internet. Image: Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg

“We are ready to live without electricity for a month with at least mobile network and text messages being available,” Fedorov said, alluding to Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. “Regarding internet, we have a lot of Starlinks, but the key point is we have got a nod for another shipment that will be used to stabilize connection for critical situations.”

Ukraine has received about 22,000 Starlink antennas since the country was invaded by Russia in February according to Fedorov. Support for the Starlink satellite-based internet service was enabled in Ukraine following a direct request to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on February 24th to rapidly restore communications lost in Russian air attacks in areas where mobile networks are unavailable. “There is no alternative to satellite connections,” Fedorov said.

Starlink services have become a lifeline for both civilian and military communications throughout the war-torn country following Russian attacks on Ukraine’s communications networks and energy infrastructure. Image: Chris McGrath/Getty Images