Channel your inner Ash with Samsung’s new poké ball Galaxy Buds case

Samsung is launching a new line of Pokémon-themed accessories on December 26th for its Galaxy Buds, Z Flip 4, as well as the Galaxy Watch 4 & 5. The collection is mostly what you would expect, with a new strap for the Galaxy Watch and a themed case for the Z Flip 4, but the real star of the show, however, is the case for the Galaxy Buds, which just looks like a poké ball.

This case was initially made available in limited quantities for South Korean markets and was priced around $105 USD. This new lineup, though, will be available globally and won’t cost nearly as much.

The poké ball case also comes with a small lanyard Image: Samsung

The case is perfectly round, save for a small flat edge on the bottom that keeps it from rolling away. This gives the charging case a larger footprint, but it still includes cutouts for the charging port and indicator LED. The case is compatible with the Galaxy Buds Live, Buds 2, and Buds 2 Pro cases and will cost $39.99. The watch strap for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 is compatible with 40 and 44mm configurations of the Samsung wearable and is also priced at $39.99. Finally, the case for the Galaxy Z Flip4 is similar to the other ring covers offered by Samsung for its foldable phones and will be available for $49.99.

All of Samsung’s Pokémon-themed accessories will be available online starting on December 26th. Image: Samsung