Channel your inner Ash with Samsung’s new poké ball Galaxy Buds case

You can miss me with the watch strap and phone case, but the fit on that earbuds case is sick.

By Alice Newcome-Beill

Samsung used nostalgia trip. It’s super effective.
Image: Samsung

Samsung is launching a new line of Pokémon-themed accessories on December 26th for its Galaxy Buds, Z Flip 4, as well as the Galaxy Watch 4 & 5. The collection is mostly what you would expect, with a new strap for the Galaxy Watch and a themed case for the Z Flip 4, but the real star of the show, however, is the case for the Galaxy Buds, which just looks like a poké ball.

This case was initially made available in limited quantities for South Korean markets and was priced around $105 USD. This new lineup, though, will be available globally and won’t cost nearly as much.

The poké ball case also comes with a small lanyard
Image: Samsung

The case is perfectly round, save for a small flat edge on the bottom that keeps it from rolling away. This gives the charging case a larger footprint, but it still includes cutouts for the charging port and indicator LED. The case is compatible with the Galaxy Buds Live, Buds 2, and Buds 2 Pro cases and will cost $39.99. The watch strap for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 is compatible with 40 and 44mm configurations of the Samsung wearable and is also priced at $39.99. Finally, the case for the Galaxy Z Flip4 is similar to the other ring covers offered by Samsung for its foldable phones and will be available for $49.99.

All of Samsung’s Pokémon-themed accessories will be available online starting on December 26th.
Image: Samsung

I personally don’t own a pair of Galaxy Buds, but with a case this cool, I’m definitely tempted to pick up a pair. I know these accessories release a day after Christmas, but I’m cool with waiting an extra couple of days in the event I actually made anyone’s “nice” list this year.

