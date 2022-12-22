Microsoft says three future Bethesda games will be Xbox-exclusive

We knew Microsoft would make Bethesda’s Starfield exclusive to Xbox and PC, and it sure looked like The Elder Scrolls VI would skip PlayStation and Nintendo, too. But now, Microsoft’s lawyers are revealing that they’ve got eyes on at least one more exclusive title — there are three future Xbox exclusives from Bethesda, they revealed today, in a response to the FTC’s lawsuit against the Activision Blizzard deal.
“Xbox anticipates that three future titles — REDACTED — all of which are designed to be played primarily alone or in small groups — will be exclusive to Xbox and PCs,” reads a passage in Microsoft’s response.
Here’s the surrounding context, so you can see for yourself:
What might that third game be? Well, Bethesda’s making an Indiana Jones game, and we know that Fallout 5 is coming... eventually. There’s also Redfall, which — like Starfield — was delayed to 2023. But your guess is as good as ours.
Microsoft’s been pretty clear for years that it’s buying up studios to shore up Xbox (and Game Pass) exclusives, so that’s not much of a surprise, but things have gotten heated recently with the company promising that Call of Duty will continue showing up on PlayStation — a piece of leverage that Microsoft seems to feel it needs to convince regulators to let it go through with the Activision Blizzard deal.