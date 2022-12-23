Google’s alleged Pixel phone plans for the next three years have leaked

Google’s plans for its Pixel phone lineup from 2023 to 2025 have been leaked, if Android Authority is to be believed. On Thursday the outlet published a timeline full of information from a source it called “anonymous but trustworthy,” saying that it’s vetted the plans and warning that some outcomes were more likely than others.

The whole thing is worth a read, but here are the top line items: Android Authority says that there’s talk within Google about moving the less expensive A-series phones to a once-every-two-years schedule, and there are plans to design a Pro Pixel for those who don’t want a massive 6.7-inch screen. The outlet is also repeating rumors that we can expect Google to finally reveal its $1,799 folding phone next spring, and says the company is considering launching a sequel in 2025 that’ll be closer to a Samsung Z Flip than a Z Fold.

Of course, it’s worth noting that even if the person who leaked this info to Android Authority is 100 percent correct about Google’s plans, they could always change depending on how future phones are received. The outlet is aware of that, and makes it clear that there are many branching paths here. For example, it notes that the Pixel 8a’s future is dependent on how well the Pixel 7a does (according to the report, we can expect an announcement about that phone at the next Google I/O), and that it’s a similar story for the company’s foldable strategy in 2024 and 2025.

With that said, let’s talk about that rumored compact Pixel Pro, because Android Authority says their source “emphatically stated” that it’s happening. According to the report, it’ll be part of the Pixel 9 lineup, due out in fall 2024. The idea is that, like Apple, Google will have two sizes of pro phones with the same feature set— one with a 6.7-inch screen, like the current model, and one with a 6.3-inch screen, which is the same size as today’s regular Pixel 7. (Google may do the same strategy with the non-pro phones in 2025 if the flip foldable doesn’t work out, according to the report.)

Details about what pro features the Pixel 9s will have are largely absent, though that’s to be expected given how far away they are. Honestly, outside of the compact Pixel Pro, the information from the report seems mostly obvious based on what we know today. If you’d asked me to make some predictions on the spot, I probably also would’ve told you that the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are launching next year with next-gen Tensor chip, and that Google has back-up plans in case its long-awaited foldable isn’t received well.