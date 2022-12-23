Users report Google Calendar bug creating random, fake events

Numerous users have reported experiencing an odd glitch in the Google Calendar mobile app over the past few days. The app appears to be creating random, nonexistent all-day events based on the content of users’ Gmail messages.
As 9to5Google (who reported the news earlier today) notes, various sorts of emails including delivery notifications, purchase receipts, and newsletters appear to be showing up as all-day calendar events. Some Verge staffers who use the Google calendar app are experiencing this glitch. “It’s like finding landmines in my calendar,” one writer (whose calendar is screenshotted below) complained.
Google has not yet responded to a request for comment.
If you ‘re experiencing this problem and you want it to stop, the simplest solution as of now is to pop into your Google Calendar settings and toggle “Show Events from Gmail” off. This is also a decent thing to do, in general, if you want to keep spam invitations off of your calendar.