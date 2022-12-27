LG Innotek is ready to put true optical zoom lenses in the next wave of flagship phones

LG’s smartphone-making days may be over, but LG Innotek — a major supplier of mobile camera modules — is alive and well. It’s introducing a new telephoto zoom camera module at CES 2023, offering true, continuous optical zoom. The company is partnering with Qualcomm to fast-track adoption of its new tech alongside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in upcoming flagship Android phones.

While most other long smartphone cameras use image-quality-degrading digital zoom to reach beyond their native focal length, LG’s design uses moving lenses — much like a traditional DSLR camera lens — which preserves image detail. This camera module also uses a folded-optic design, also referred to as a periscope lens, keeping the overall size down. The result is a lens that covers a 4-9x range, with true optical zoom in between.

This new design from LG also includes optical stabilization, which is a must-have if you’re trying to take pictures at 200mm. The module uses a tiny, extremely precise actuator to move lens elements for zooming; the company says it can move in increments of 1μm. LG also points out that its design would allow phone manufacturers to include fewer total lenses on the back of their devices. Rather than including a 4x and a 9x lens, this design combines the two to take up less space and reduce power consumption.