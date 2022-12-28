Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones are 30 percent off, their lowest price yet

Previous price cuts on Sony’s WH-1000XM5 over-ear, noise-canceling headphones took off $50 or so, but this new one at Amazon is a whopping $121 off. Whether you’re keeping track or not, this is the biggest price cut to date. Today’s deal is on the silver (more like off-white) color scheme only, which may be a disappointment if you prefer black. However, you’d be smart to try to get a price match from a different retailer, which may help you get the color you want, and get it from a store where you might have some holiday gift cards to spend. We have a whole article with all of the price-matching details.

At $279, you won’t find a set of headphones that are better than the XM5 at drowning distractions with superb noise cancellation. While the new design sets them apart from Sony’s previous models, their enhanced sound and voice call quality are bigger reasons to consider these. Pricier headphones might get you better build materials (the XM5 are clad in almost nothing but plastic), but they probably won’t get you a better overall value. Read our review.

While it’s a refurbished unit, Bose backs them with a one-year warranty and a 90-day risk-free trial period, though it may have “minor, nearly imperceptible blemishes.” If you or the recipient of this gift won’t mind, this is a smart way to save on 2022’s best Bluetooth speaker.

Newegg is offering a slew of excellent price cuts on digital PC games redeemable on Steam. Notably, the selection is choice; these are some of the best games of this year and last year. Whether you need more games on PC or you’re loading up your Steam Deck handheld with titles, this seems like a great opportunity. These prices beat Valve's offering during its Steam Winter Sale. Here are a few of my favorites:

Persona 5 Royal (PC) $ 37 $ 60 38 % off $ 37 Persona 5 Royal is an expansive and stylish RPG that came to PC in 2022. Get it for $36.99 when you enter the code SFSBZ2563 at checkout. $37 at Newegg

God of War (PC) $ 22 $ 50 56 % off $ 22 The reboot of the classic PlayStation franchise has finally made its way to the PC. Get it for just $21.99 with the code GWSAVE entered at checkout. $22 at Newegg

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PC) $ 34 $ 60 43 % off $ 34 Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is a rerelease of the 2018 hit, which we once called one of the best superhero video games of all time. Get it for $33.99 when you enter the code SPMSAVE at checkout. $34 at Newegg

Elden Ring (PC) $ 38 $ 60 37 % off $ 38 Elden Ring is set in a sprawling dark fantasy world full of unforgiving enemies and deep lore to uncover. Get it for $37.99 when you enter the code SAVE2 at checkout. $38 at Newegg

A couple more deals for you