Twitter is acting up with intermittent error messages and notifications that won’t load

/

What are the odds that someone’s walking around randomly unplugging server racks?

By Mitchell Clark and Richard Lawler

Twitter bird logo in white, over a red and black background.
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

If you’re having issues while trying to use Twitter tonight, you’re not alone. Dozens of users are reporting various errors, saying they’re getting messages that they’ve exceeded their rate limit, to the site appearing to be completely broken, or failing to fetch new tweets.

DownDetector.com shows a spike of around 10,000 outage reports noted for Twitter, with reports starting just after 7:30PM ET.

Here at The Verge, we have multiple instances of the desktop site logging accounts out suddenly. When I click the log in button, the site simply refreshes without prompting me for a username or password — or crashes, showing an error message.

The mobile app appears to be still working for me, though that’s not the case for at least one of my coworkers. Over the last thirty minutes or so, the problems have varied, disappeared, and recurred, with no end in sight.

Many users (myself included) have reported seeing a number of issues with the service since Musk fired a massive chunk of the company’s staff earlier this year. However, contrary to some predictions, the site has mostly stayed up since, even during events like the World Cup or during Elon’s self-reported instances of unplugging “one of the more sensitive server racks.”

Elon Musk, in a series of tweets posted on December 24th: “Fractal of Rube Goldberg machines …, … is what it feels like understanding how Twitter works, And yet work it does, Even after I disconnected one of the more sensitive server racks”
Real life Chaos Monkey
Image: Elon Musk / Twitter

Now that it appears to have hit a snag, the question becomes how fast it’ll be able to recover. Of course, Twitter has always had some instability, although it would be a shame to see it return to the bad old days of the fail whale.

The company did not respond to a request for comment from The Verge, but is widely reported to have disbanded its press office.

