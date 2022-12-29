The 240Hz OLED gaming displays are coming

CES 2023 is now just days away, and there’s already a standout category that we’re particularly excited about: 240Hz OLED gaming monitors.

Generally speaking, OLED panels can achieve better picture quality and a faster response time than their LED or IPS equivalents but have historically lacked the ability to match them in providing high-refresh rates. There have been some exceptions — such as the Alienware AW3423DW, a QD-OLED running at 175Hz — but now, OLED gaming displays have finally achieved the optimal 240Hz refresh rate prized by gamers who specialize in eSports and FPS titles.

There are several 240Hz OLED displays (that we’re aware of) being showcased at the CES 2023 conference. One of the more innovative offerings is the Corsair Xeneon Flex, a 45-inch OLED with a customizable curvature and a $1,999 price tag. By squeezing the screen together, you can switch between flat and 800R curved display modes, making it ideal for both work and play.

The Corsair Xeneon Flex needs to be physically squished into position if you want to switch between a flat screen or an 800R curved display. Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

We managed to get our hands on a pre-release version of the Corsair Xeneon Flex for an early review, and even that left a great impression. You’re getting that all-important 240Hz variable refresh rate and a 1440p resolution, alongside AMD FreeSync Premium, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and a zippy 0.03-millisecond response time.

Meanwhile, LG Display will be showcasing its 45-inch ultra-wide OLED and 27-inch OLED UltraGear monitors, which are already available for preorder at $999 and $1,699, respectively. Both displays are 1440p and feature a response time of 0.03ms. LG Display has also confirmed in a press release that these OLED panels will be used in premium monitors from other brands, such as Corsair and Asus.

LG’s 27-inch UltraGear OLED gaming monitor is already available for pre-order, and is expected to ship mid-January after it’s unveiled at CES 2023. Photo by Cameron Faulkner / The Verge

Speaking of Asus, we also know that a new 27-inch ROG OLED gaming monitor will be unveiled during CES 2023, though details for that are slim. A teaser for the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM posted to Twitter earlier this month indicates this, too, will be running at 240Hz and feature a 1440p resolution, but otherwise, there’s no word on pricing or a release date.

Dough will also be using a glossy version of the above-mentioned LG Display OLED panel in its own 27-inch Spectrum OLED monitor running at 240Hz with a 1440p resolution, though we haven’t heard anything about it being showcased at CES 2023. If you’re happy to take the plunge regardless, pre-orders start at $649, and fulfillment is expected around July 2023.

At $649, Dough’s 27-inch Spectrum is the most affordable 240Hz OLED on our list. Sadly, there’s no word on it appearing at CES 2023, but it is scheduled for release later next year. Image: Dough

We’re excited to see what these new gaming monitors are capable of, but we’re still going to nitpick — literally in this case. Both of the LG UltraGear OLED displays claim an average brightness level of just 200 nits, and the Corsair Xeneon Flex has a measly average of 150 nits. OLED displays are typically dimmer due to power requirements, heat, and the risk of burn-in, but if you’re used to something like the Samsung Odyssey G9 (which has a typical brightness of 420 nits) then these displays may feel pretty subdued.

The standard brightness for a monitor sits around 300 and 350 nits

The lack of options for 4K resolution could also be a dealbreaker for some, though it’s worth bearing in mind that you’d need an extremely powerful gaming PC to run most titles at that resolution and make full use of a 240Hz refresh rate. A current-gen console won’t be up to snuff, either. Generally, 1440p is the sweet spot that offers great image quality without sacrificing refresh rate, and consequently, framerates.