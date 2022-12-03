Kanto’s YU2 desktop speakers are a great gift for $190

With Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and all of Cyber Week behind us, it’s time to let off the gas a little. These deals are going to be a little different. For the main pick of today’s roundup, I found a significant deal on a pair of Kanto’s YU2 minimalist desktop speakers that I own and enjoy. I was disappointed not to find any Black Friday deals on them, but thankfully, they’re available for a good price right now.

Amazon, Walmart, Adorama, and Target are offering sets in multiple color schemes for $190, a big price drop from their usual $270 price. There are countless desktop speaker options, but this particular unit fits the bill for me with its low-profile design, great sound, and USB DAC. The speakers connect to each other with standard speaker wire, and as far as other ports go, there’s a 3.5mm auxiliary input, as well as an output in case you want to expand with Kanto’s equally fetching subwoofer. Here’s a page that lists the specs.

Speaking of speakers, Sonos is having another one of its sale events on some refurbished audio gear. To set expectations, these aren’t the lowest-ever prices we’ve seen, but they’re still pretty good if you were hoping to gift some Sonos stuff. Its first-generation Beam soundbar from 2018 in the deep gray color scheme is $239, which is an $80 price reduction from the usual price this refurbished product sells for. It lacks Dolby Atmos support found in the second-gen model, but hey, that newer Beam costs $200 more than this one.

To provide some surround sound support, you can get the Sonos One SL (similar to the second-generation model, but without a microphone for voice controls) for $119, which is $80 less than the new price.

I mentioned that these were smaller discounts than we’ve seen in the past, but they can sure add up if you’re building up a new audio setup at home.

Sonos Beam (first-gen, refurbished) $ 239 $ 319 25 % off $ 239 The Beam is Sonos’ first-gen soundbar that makes it easy to improve any sound coming out of your TV. It’s compatible with other Sonos speakers. $239 at Sonos

Sonos One SL (refurbished) $ 119 $ 199 40 % off $ 119 The Sonos One emits rich, detailed sound, but lacks a microphone. The compact smart speaker also features good voice microphones, integrates with existing Sonos systems, and supports a wide range of music services. $119 at Sonos

I need only one thing to put me to sleep, no matter what time it is: my white noise fan. The particular model that I use and really enjoy is discounted (via Slickdeals), so I figured I’d share the good news. The LectroFan white noise machine in white or black (the black color won’t ship until mid-January, but the white one is available now) is about $30 at Amazon, down from about $50. It includes a power cable that ends in a USB-A port, so you can power it with a computer, or by supplying your own USB wall wart.

This is another product category that’s filled with many, many options, but this one stood out during my search because it offers non-looping sounds and it can get loud with surprisingly deep sound. I can’t guarantee that it’ll satisfy all sleepers who need noise to fall asleep, but it has certainly helped me throughout the years. I’ve brought it on every vacation domestically and abroad and it has survived for about five years so far.

Lectrofan white noise machine $ 30 $ 50 40 % off $ 30 Lectrofan’s white noise machine can play 10 fan sounds and 10 ambient non-repeating sounds, ranging from standard white noise and warmer pink noise to different kinds of fans. $30 at Amazon