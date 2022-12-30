Twitter will soon let you swipe between tweets, topics, and trends

Twitter will soon let you swipe to switch between different views containing recommended and followed tweets, trends, topics, and more. In a tweet, Elon Musk announced that support for the navigation feature will arrive in January.

Musk first hinted at the feature earlier this month, noting the “main timeline should allow for an easy sideways swipe between top, latest, trending and topics that you follow.” The platform already lets users swap between a chronological timeline that shows the latest tweets in order, and the Home timeline, which displays recommended tweets, by tapping the stars icon in the upper right corner of the screen.

But this new feature things a step further by adding extra views and making them easier to access through swiping. While this does seem kind of useful, it might take me some time to get used to, as I could see myself unintentionally swapping through different views while scrolling through my timeline.