You can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for its lowest price yet at Best Buy

Kicking our deals post off this week, you can find the Bluetooth-exclusive model of the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro discounted to $379.99 at Best Buy in the titanium gray color. You can also find the black model discounted to around $399 at Amazon and Best Buy. The Watch 5 Pro may be a little bit chunky, but it has a larger screen and improved battery life over the standard model. While the touch bezel will never be quite as good as a physical rotating bezel, the raised edge on the 5 Pro thankfully makes navigating the menus on this Android smartwatch a little less painful. Read our review.

B&H Photo is currently offering a discounted bundle that brings together the Logitech MX mechanical wireless keyboard and the MX Master 3S mouse. The combined price of these accessories is usually $263.97 but is on sale for $209.18. The MX mechanical wireless keyboard is a full-size productivity-focused mechanical keyboard with linear switches and can pair with devices using either 2.4GHz wireless or Bluetooth connectivity.

The MX Master 3S is a modified version of the already excellent MX Master 3 mouse and is virtually identical with the exception that it's equipped with silent switches instead of the more audible clickers used on the standard Master 3 mouse. The 3S still features the same ergonomic claw-shaped design, satisfying magnetic scroll wheel, and seven programmable inputs. While the 8K DPI sensor won’t make the Master 3S anyone’s first choice for gaming, its lengthy battery life and connectivity options make it a fantastic option for getting work done.

The second-generation AirPods Pro earbuds are still available for $199.99 instead of their usual $249.99 at Amazon, matching their lowest price yet. The latest AirPods Pro provide better sound quality and noise cancellation than the first generation. The new AirPods Pro also include touch volume controls and feature built-in location detection just in case you misplace them. Read our review.

Finding a mouse that matches the capabilities of the Logitech G604 for this price is basically unheard of. Normally $99.99, you can currently pick up the battery-powered gaming mouse at both Amazon and Best Buy for $39.99. The G604 isn’t terribly flashy, but it's got it where it counts, including 15 programmable inputs, Logitech’s awesome magnetic scroll wheel, and a 25K DPI optical sensor. Unlike many other wireless mice that require frequent charging, the G604 is capable of lasting for up to 240 hours on a single AA battery, and that’s pretty impressive.

