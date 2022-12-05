Skip to main content
Monday’s top tech news: OpenAI’s chatbot doesn’t have all the answers... yet

Also, we got some new trailers for Gen V, The Witcher: Blood Origin, and the upcoming The Last of Us series.

By Verge Staff

8 updates since Dec 5, 2022, 12:00 PM UTC
We’re kicking this week off with news about OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot, which became available for everyone to demo last week.

While the chatbot produces some pretty convincing answers to complex questions, mods of the popular question-and-answer site for developers, Stack Overflow, are temporarily banning answers generated by the tool, citing “a high rate of being incorrect.” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says ChatGPT has already surpassed 1 million users.

In other news, we got a boatload of trailers for upcoming shows and movies from Brazil’s CCXP pop culture convention over the weekend. That includes previews for The Boys spinoff Gen V, The Last of Us, The Witcher: Blood Origin, and more.

Stay tuned as we continue to update this list with the most important news of today: December 5th, 2022.