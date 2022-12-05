Monday’s top tech news: OpenAI’s chatbot doesn’t have all the answers... yet

We’re kicking this week off with news about OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot, which became available for everyone to demo last week.

While the chatbot produces some pretty convincing answers to complex questions, mods of the popular question-and-answer site for developers, Stack Overflow, are temporarily banning answers generated by the tool, citing “a high rate of being incorrect.” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says ChatGPT has already surpassed 1 million users.

In other news, we got a boatload of trailers for upcoming shows and movies from Brazil’s CCXP pop culture convention over the weekend. That includes previews for The Boys spinoff Gen V, The Last of Us, The Witcher: Blood Origin, and more.

And now, here’s a silly tweet: