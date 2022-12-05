Monday’s top tech news: OpenAI’s chatbot doesn’t have all the answers... yet

We’re kicking this week off with news about OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot, which became available for everyone to demo last week.
While the chatbot produces some pretty convincing answers to complex questions, mods of the popular question-and-answer site for developers, Stack Overflow, are temporarily banning answers generated by the tool, citing “a high rate of being incorrect.” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says ChatGPT has already surpassed 1 million users.
In other news, we got a boatload of trailers for upcoming shows and movies from Brazil’s CCXP pop culture convention over the weekend. That includes previews for The Boys spinoff Gen V, The Last of Us, The Witcher: Blood Origin, and more.
Dec 5, 2022, 4:31 PM UTCChris Welch
The combined HBO and Discovery app will reportedly just be called ‘Max’
Ditching the HBO naming could make the service seem less prestigious, but Warner Bros. Discovery clearly wants to put all of its content on equal footing.
- TH&R Block customers sue Meta for collecting their financial data.
That didn’t take long! On November 22nd, we co-published an in-depth report from The Markup that revealed multiple tax filing websites had been quietly sending a bunch of sensitive financial info to Meta through the Meta Pixel. While Meta says it doesn’t want to receive that kind of information, the suit alleges that the company did basically nothing to stop it.
- JDon’t bet on AI replacing Google just yet.
With the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, many are proclaiming the death of Google is nigh. Why search when you can chat with an all-knowing AI? Well, because, as we wrote last year, those AIs have a tendency to make up their answers. If you need proof of the trouble this can cause: Stack Overflow just banned responses from ChatGPT for being plausibly wrong too often.
Dec 5, 2022, 2:00 PM UTCDavid Zipper
Why automating trucking is harder than you think
An interview with Karen Levy, an associate professor of information science at Cornell, about her new book, Data Driven: Truckers, Technology, and the New Workplace Surveillance
- J“Metaverse” lost word of the year to “goblin mode.”
In what can only be bad news for Mark Zuckerberg’s virtual-reality dreams, the publisher behind Oxford English Dictionary announced the results of its word of the year poll. In a three-way matchup between “metaverse,” “goblin mode,” and “#istandwith,” metaverse took home just 4 percent of the vote.
Goblin mode — a phrase I have exclusively seen on TikTok, Twitter, and news articles about its use on TikTok and Twitter — came in first with an overwhelming 93 percent. I look forward to Meta’s 2023 pivot to Goblin, Inc.The Word of the Year Goes Goblin Mode
[The New York Times]
Dec 5, 2022, 1:43 PM UTCJess Weatherbed
The first trailer for The Boys spinoff Gen V looks as gory as the original show
Our first look at Gen V includes a college for superheroes, intestinal superpowers, and an obscene amount of blood.
Dec 5, 2022, 12:29 PM UTCJames Vincent
AI-generated answers temporarily banned on coding Q&A site Stack Overflow
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is not accurate enough for Stack Overflow
- JOnePlus is working on a “customizable mechanical keyboard.”
The Chinese tech giant has teamed up with acclaimed mechanical keyboard manufacturer Keychron — a brand you may be familiar with if you’ve checked out our best keyboards buying guide — to release a keyboard for OnePlus’s 9th anniversary.
OnePlus hasn’t provided any details or images of the project, but said in a press release that the keyboard will be officially announced “early next year.”