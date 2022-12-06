Waze gets built-in car app for the first time

Waze is launching a dedicated app on two new cars with Google built in. It’s the first time Waze has been available as a standalone app in cars, thanks to Google’s embedded Android Automotive OS. It means drivers can access Waze’s real-time routing, navigation, and more, without the need to connect a smartphone.

All of the usual Waze alerts, navigation, and routing options will be available on dedicated displays inside new Renault Austral Hybrid and Renault Megane E-Tech electric vehicles in Europe.

Two new Renault cars will get Waze built in

Renault’s openR link multimedia system will now include the dedicated Waze app, and the system also integrates with Google services like Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Google Play to allow you to select music or change temperature with your voice, plot routes, and even control your smart home devices from your car.

Renault is the first car manufacturer to offer Waze directly on a vehicle’s multimedia screen without the need for a smartphone, but it certainly won’t be the last. Polestar, General Motors, Chevrolet, and Volvo all offer similar Google integration thanks to Android Automotive OS, with Honda set to use the embedded Android system soon too.