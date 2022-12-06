Skip to main content
Tuesday’s top tech news: Apple’s DIY repair service comes to Europe

And Meta faces off with regulators over news... again.

By Verge Staff

3 updates since Dec 5, 2022, 10:03 PM UTC
A person repairing an iPhone.
Europeans, this could soon be you.
Image: Apple

It’s always nice to start the day with a bit of unambiguously good news, so it brings me great pleasure to report that Apple’s DIY repair service for iPhones and Macs has launched in select (read: eight) European countries. The service is still not perfect (Apple’s devices arguably need to be made easier to repair in the first place), but it’s a great step in the right direction.

Elsewhere, Meta is gearing up to fight a new bill in the US which would force it to negotiate with and pay publishers whose content gets posted on Facebook. “If Congress passes an ill-considered journalism bill as part of national security legislation, we will be forced to consider removing news from our platform altogether,” writes Meta’s policy communications director Andy Stone. And in case you think the company’s bluffing, it did exactly that in Australia.

And now, here’s a silly tweet:

