Tuesday’s top tech news: Apple’s DIY repair service comes to Europe

It’s always nice to start the day with a bit of unambiguously good news, so it brings me great pleasure to report that Apple’s DIY repair service for iPhones and Macs has launched in select (read: eight) European countries. The service is still not perfect (Apple’s devices arguably need to be made easier to repair in the first place), but it’s a great step in the right direction.
Elsewhere, Meta is gearing up to fight a new bill in the US which would force it to negotiate with and pay publishers whose content gets posted on Facebook. “If Congress passes an ill-considered journalism bill as part of national security legislation, we will be forced to consider removing news from our platform altogether,” writes Meta’s policy communications director Andy Stone. And in case you think the company’s bluffing, it did exactly that in Australia.
Friday, December 6th, 2022.
Dec 6, 2022, 9:45 AM UTCJon Porter
Apple’s DIY repair service launches in Europe
Customers in eight European countries, including the UK, can now buy parts and tools to repair select iPhones and MacBooks.
Dec 5, 2022, 11:02 PM UTCSheena Vasani
Apple may shift some iPad production away from China to India
The tech giant’s reportedly discussing manufacturing some iPads in India after new covid restrictions sparked countrywide protests in China.
Dec 5, 2022, 10:03 PM UTCEmma Roth
Facebook threatens to ban news in the US over journalism bill
Meta’s policy communications head says the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act doesn’t recognize that news publishers share content on Facebook “because it benefits their bottom line — not the other way around.”