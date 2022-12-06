CD Projekt Red is ending Gwent support

In a video outlining Gwent’s 2023 roadmap, the developers at CD Projekt Red shared an important if sad update: no more new cards will be released post 2023 and active support for the game will be ending.

The game’s final batch of 72 cards will be released in three groups in April, July, and September 2023. In the video, the developers said they’ll take time after the final batch of cards is released to monitor cards and ensure the meta is balanced before handing over balance decisions to the players themselves.

“We want to give you, the Gwent community, the right tools and opportunities to drive the balance changes of the game going forward,” said one of the developers in the roadmap video. They also said that they’re working on an in-client way for players to leave feedback on which cards need addressing so they can continue to influence the game after CD Projekt Red has essentially turned off all the lights.

Gwent isn’t the only game that CD Projekt Red is winding down. The Witcher’s Pokémon Go-like mobile game, The Witcher: Monster Slayer, will also be sunset in 2023. In a regulatory announcement, CD Projekt Red stated that it will remove the game from app stores on January 30th, with the game shuttering for good on June 30th.