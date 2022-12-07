Wednesday’s Top Tech News: Chips born in the USA

The worst of the global chip shortage may now (thankfully) be behind us, but the desire to get more processors manufactured in the US hasn’t gone away. So it shouldn’t come us much of a surprise that both Apple CEO Tim Cook and POTUS himself Joe Biden saw fit to attend the launch of chip-maker TSMC’s upcoming Arizona facility. Cook confirmed that Apple plans to use chips made at the facility in iPhones and Macs. “These chips can be proudly stamped ‘Made in America,’” he said.
Speaking of tech companies playing politics, Microsoft is still trying to get its Activision Blizzard deal over the line. It’s latest move is the announcement of a 10-year deal with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to the Japanese company’s consoles, putting pressure on Sony (which is opposing the acquisition) to accept a similar deal.
Dec 7, 2022, 10:50 AM UTCJon Porter
Twitter advertisers aren’t happy with ads appearing on pages of white nationalists
Ads from dozens of major brands and organizations were spotted on accounts unbanned after Elon Musk’s takeover.
Dec 7, 2022, 8:44 AM UTCTom Warren
Microsoft reaches 10-year deal with Nintendo for Call of Duty
Microsoft is also committing to keep Call of Duty on Steam as it puts the pressure on Sony to accept a similar 10-year deal. The concession could help ease concerns from regulators over Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquistion.
Dec 7, 2022, 1:46 AM UTCAndy Blye
Tim Cook and President Biden came to Arizona to announce plans for American-made chips
AMD and Nvidia will also be customers at TSMC’s Phoenix fab, which will start producing chips in 2024 and add a new site in 2026.