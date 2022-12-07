Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Filed under:

STREAM /

Wednesday’s Top Tech News: Chips born in the USA

TSMC prepares to manufacture processors in its new Arizona facility, and Call of Duty returns to Nintendo consoles.

By Verge Staff

4 updates since Dec 7, 2022, 1:46 AM UTC
RSSFollow this stream
President Joe Biden at TSMC’s Arizona facility.
President Joe Biden at TSMC’s Arizona facility.
Photo: Andy Blye

The worst of the global chip shortage may now (thankfully) be behind us, but the desire to get more processors manufactured in the US hasn’t gone away. So it shouldn’t come us much of a surprise that both Apple CEO Tim Cook and POTUS himself Joe Biden saw fit to attend the launch of chip-maker TSMC’s upcoming Arizona facility. Cook confirmed that Apple plans to use chips made at the facility in iPhones and Macs. “These chips can be proudly stamped ‘Made in America,’” he said.

Speaking of tech companies playing politics, Microsoft is still trying to get its Activision Blizzard deal over the line. It’s latest move is the announcement of a 10-year deal with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to the Japanese company’s consoles, putting pressure on Sony (which is opposing the acquisition) to accept a similar deal.

Finally, if you haven’t checked out the comic we published yesterday then I highly recommended it. It’s called “How to Replace the Sky” and it’s about... well... I’ll let you discover it for yourself.

Anyway, here’s a silly tweet:

Stay tuned, as we continue to update this list with the most important news of today: Friday, December 7th, 2022.