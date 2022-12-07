The days for holiday shopping are slowly ticking away, but thankfully there are still plenty of great deals to take advantage of — including a few Verge faves. First off, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop is on sale at Best Buy for $1,199.99. This is the latest entry-level model of Asus’ 14-inch laptop — which normally runs $1,649.99 — and Best Buy is currently offering a $450 discount until December 9th.

We’ve espoused much praise over the years for the Zephyrus G14, and rightfully so, as it’s a great laptop with solid gaming specs that doesn’t forget about all the other stuff a laptop should do. This entry-level configuration of the latest G14 incarnation packs an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, Radeon RX 6700S GPU, 1TB SSD, and 16GB of RAM to power games at a very respectable graphical fidelity at 120Hz. And unlike the previous generation, this G14 actually has a webcam to accompany its great keyboard, trackpad, and compact size. Sure, it will run a bit hot and loud when you’re pushing it, but that’s the tradeoff for its fairly small form factor. You definitely cannot go wrong at this price for one of the best gaming laptops you can buy. Read our review.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 $ 1200 $ 1650 27 % off $ 1200 The ROG Zephyrus G14 is an astonishingly powerful gaming laptop. Its AMD Ryzen 9 processor and GeForce RTX 3060 can push powerful, smooth graphics performance in games with its QHD display while also being surprisingly efficient for other tasks. $1200 at Best Buy

If you’re on the hunt for a jumbo-size TV, you can get a great deal on a large Vizio right now. Vizio’s 75-inch MQ7-J03 is currently selling for $698 ($602 off) at Amazon, which is a great price for a 2022 model equipped with four HDMI 2.1 ports, HDR, and AMD FreeSync support. The panel’s refresh rate doesn’t top 60Hz, which may be a dealbreaker for some, though it’s hard to find a TV this big for a price this affordable.

On the smart side of things, the MQ7 features a built-in Chromecast and support for Apple AirPlay, as well as support for a bevy of apps and a voice remote with branded buttons. CES may be right around the corner and is sure to bring a slew of new TV models, but if you’re in the market for something big and affordable right now, this is about as low as it gets.

2022 Vizio MQ7 4K TV (75-inch) $ 698 $ 1300 46 % off $ 698 Vizio’s MQ7 is a 4K TV with a QLED panel for better color and contrast accuracy. It features four HDMI 2.1 ports, each of which support variable refresh rates up to 60Hz at 4K resolution with AMD FreeSync. $698 at Amazon

If you prefer to save a little more and don’t need the clock display, Amazon is also offering the Echo Dot (fifth-gen) with the Sengled bulb for $27.99 (about $37 off) and the larger fourth-gen Echo with the Sengled bulb for $59.99 ($54.99 off). Any one of these three smart speakers is a great option for tapping into Amazon’s ecosystem, especially since you can pick the right size and feature set for you.

Echo Dot with Clock (fifth-gen) and Sengled Bluetooth Color Smart Bulb $ 40 $ 75 47 % off $ 40 The fifth-gen Echo Dot touts a temperature sensor, better sound, and faster response time than the prior model. It can also act as an extender for your Eero Wi-Fi system and will soon be a Matter controller. Plus, you can get one free Sengled Bluetooth Color Smart Bulb with your purchase, a total value of $74.98. $40 at Amazon

While we’re on the topic of tiny clocks, the latest Lenovo Smart Clock is on sale today at Best Buy for $29.99 ($40 off), knocking the price down to a new all-time low. Lenovo’s Smart Clock is a diminutive bedside smart display / smart alarm clock with a four-inch screen and Google Assistant voice controls baked in. You can use it to get weather updates and control various smart home functions as soon as you wake up, and if you need something relaxing to help put you to sleep, you can use it to listen to some calming music. At this price, it can make for a great holiday gift for those looking to add some smart home-powered pep to their morning routine. Read our review with the optional dock.

Lenovo Smart Clock (second-gen) $ 30 $ 70 57 % off $ 30 The second-gen Lenovo Smart Clock bears a striking resemblance to Amazon’s Echo Show and shares many of the same features, allowing you to control devices around your home using voice commands and access information via Google Assistant. $30 at Best Buy