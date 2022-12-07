In celebration of the 10th anniversary of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, Tolkien fans can finally book to stay at the genuine Hobbiton Movie Set via Airbnb. The Hobbiton set was initially built by Lord of the Rings director Sir Peter Jackson on Buckland Road in New Zealand in 1999 and features in both of his Middle-earth movie trilogies. While the location has since become an active tourist destination in New Zealand, this announcement marks the first time that guests will be able to stay overnight.

Russell Alexander, whose family owns the farmland on which Hobbiton is built, will host guests on behalf of Airbnb, granting them access to all 44 Hobbit Holes, The Millhouse, and The Green Dragon Inn. “For more than two decades, we’ve welcomed millions of passionate fans to Hobbiton Movie Set, but never before has anyone had the opportunity to spend a night in Middle-earth,” said Alexander via an Airbnb press release. “I am delighted to share the beauty of my family’s farm and pleased to be hosting this iconic location on Airbnb for fans from around the world.”

The fictional village of Hobbiton was recreated by Sir Peter Jackson in New Zealand and has since become a well-established tourist destination. Image: Airbnb / Larnie Nicolson

The announcement comes with both good and bad news, the good news being that a stay will only set you back NZD $10 (plus taxes) per night — which works out to around $6.50 USD. For that, you’re getting private access to a personal Hobbit Hole, an evening banquet in The Green Dragon Inn, and a behind-the-scenes private tour of the Hobbiton Movie Set.

The bad news is that despite being outlandishly affordable, you probably won’t be able to book a stay regardless, as only three individual two-night stays for up to four guests are up for grabs.

Just three two-night stays will be available to book on December 13th at 4PM ET

Bookings are available for March 2nd–4th, March 9th–11th, and March 16th–18th. You can request to book one of three overnight stays on Tuesday, December 13th at 4PM ET at airbnb.com/hobbiton, and Airbnb’s press release is careful to mention that despite the limited availability, “these three individual two-night stays are not a contest.” Guests must be over 18, have a verified Airbnb profile, and have a history of positive reviews. Maximum occupancy for a booking is four people as only two bedrooms are available: one with a queen-sized double bed and the other two king-singles.