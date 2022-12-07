Apple drops controversial plans for child sexual abuse imagery scanning

That plan was unveiled last fall with an intended rollout for iOS 15, but backlash quickly followed as encryption and consumer privacy experts warned about the danger of creating surveillance systems that work directly from your phone, laptop, or tablet.

As recently as last December, Apple said its plans on that front hadn’t changed, but now Apple software VP Craig Federighi says, “Child sexual abuse can be headed off before it occurs... That’s where we’re putting our energy going forward.” Asked directly about the impacts of expanding encryption on the work of law enforcement agents investigating crimes, he said, “ultimately, keeping customer’s data safe has big implications on our safety more broadly.”

Now the company is expanding end-to-end encryption to include phone backups and adding other new features aimed at preserving privacy and security while using iMessage and for data stored in iCloud.

Apple says that “Messages can warn children when receiving or sending photos that contain nudity.” Image: Apple