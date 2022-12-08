Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gets a March release date and a new trailer

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gets a March release date and a new trailer

/

Cal Kestis and BD-1 are back in the sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order. We won’t have to wait long to get to play it.

By Jay Peters / @jaypeters

Share this story

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019’s Jedi: Fallen Order, will be released on March 17th, 2023, as revealed at The Game Awards on Thursday. The next game starring Cal Kestis and the adorable droid BD-1 got its first trailer in May, and on Thursday, we got our first look at what it will be like to actually play the game thanks to a new trailer at Geoff Keighley’s big awards show.

This new game takes place five years after the events of Jedi: Fallen Order. It looks to be a continuation of everything that made the first game better than expected, and that’s a good thing, in my mind. Jedi: Survivor is once again being developed by Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment. The studio is working on some other Star Wars titles, too, including an FPS and a strategy game from a team founded by former Firaxis Games developers.

More from this stream The Game Awards 2022: all the announcements and trailers

See all 9 stories