Reddit’s 2022 recap transforms users into trading cards

It’s app recap season once again, and Reddit is getting in on the moment with its second annual personalized recap. This year, your recap will include an autogenerated trading card that represents you and your Reddit experience in 2022.

Like other recaps, Reddit’s features a lot of personalized data to help you reflect on your year on the platform. You might see things like your most upvoted comment, how much you’ve scrolled as measured in bananas (well, what Reddit calls “Standard Banana Units”), and whether you’re on team cat or team dog.

“Standard Banana Units”

But at the end of your recap, you’ll also be given a “Superpower Reddit Ability” and assigned a rare, epic, or legendary rating based on how much Reddit karma you’ve earned, and these will all show up on on a special card that’s generated just for you. The higher your rating, the fancier the background for your card; the “Legendary” backing has a multicolor sheen that I’m envious of. Your card will also show things like the three communities you’ve visited the most and your username and avatar, and if you want to share your card without revealing exactly who you are, you can make your name and avatar generic.

I think the trading cards are a clever spin on shareable recaps. My social feeds are always filled with Spotify Wrapped images this time of year, and I could see these trading cards being shared around, too. The cards also give users a good excuse to show off their avatars of Reddit’s Snoo mascot (including the NFT avatars, so you might see some people trying to flex).

“This is a fun, personalized way to show you how you engage on Reddit,” chief product officer Pali Bhat said in an interview with The Verge. “We have a passionate community and a passionate group of group of Redditors who come together on diverse topics and really make it the human face of the internet.” Reddit’s 2022 recap feature launches Thursday on the mobile app and on desktop.