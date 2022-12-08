Hideo Kojima’s next game is Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding is back. Hideo Kojima revealed his next game at the Game Awards this evening — and yes, it still has creepy babies. Death Stranding 2 will once again star Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux and it looks just as strange as its predecessor, at least based on the debut trailer. It also appears that DS2 is a working title right now. The game doesn’t have a release date but it’s coming to the PS5.
The enigmatic director had been teasing the reveal in the lead up to this evening’s event, going so far as to reveal key cast members like Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna. This will be Kojima Productions’ second major release, following the original Death Stranding, which debuted on the PS4 before expanding to other platforms. The sequel was first leaked by Reedus earlier this year.
Kojima has had a strong link to the Game Awards since 2015, when his previous employer Konami wouldn’t let him accept an award, part of a lengthy and very public falling out between the two that led to the formation of the new studio.