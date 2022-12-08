Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get access to every League of Legends and Valorant character

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will soon be able to use every current and future playable character in Riot Games’ League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and Valorant, Microsoft and Riot announced on Thursday. The perks will be available in League of Legends and Valorant beginning December 12th, and they’re coming to Wild Rift, the mobile version of League, sometime in January.

The two gaming giants originally announced their partnership and the generous unlocks in June. For fans of League, Wild Rift, and Valorant, the perks could be extremely useful; they let you play as every character in the games’ vast rosters (League of Legends offers more than 140 champions!) without spending any additional time or money. And Game Pass subscribers won’t just get perks in those three Riot titles: Legends of Runeterra, Riot’s card game, and Teamfight Tactics, its auto battler game, will have bonuses, too.