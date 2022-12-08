Thursday’s top tech news: Another Theranos exec sentenced to over a decade in prison

After Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to almost 11 years in prison last month, yesterday it was the turn of her business partner Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani. The former COO and president of Theranos was handed a sentence of just under 13 years in prison, following his conviction in July. Theranos infamously claimed to have developed a machine that could test for a litany of diseases using just a few drops of a patient’s blood, but it later emerged that it had vastly overstated what its technology was capable of.

In lighter news, a host of interesting updates have released for some older games this week. Portal’s new ray tracing update is releasing for free today, giving the 15-year old title a high-tech glow-up (provided you’ve got a PC powerful enough to run it), and there’s also new content available for Elden Ring. Personally, I also spent most of last night trying out Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s eight new downloadable tracks, which include the frankly fantastic Rainbow Road from the 3DS entry in the series.

Anyway, here’s a silly tweet: