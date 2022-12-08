The developers of Celeste debut the first trailer for their next game, Earthblade

Extremely OK Games, the makers of the beloved indie platformer Celeste, shared a first trailer for the studio’s next game, Earthblade, at The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday.

In Earthblade, you play as a character named Nevoa as you explore a “free-roaming, dynamically-loading map,” according to an email sent shortly after the trailer debuted. The game has 2D pixel graphics to Celeste, but Earthblade looks to take place in a more fantasy-inspired world.

The trailer doesn’t reveal too much about the game itself, but the email has a few details about what you can expect. “We think that this ‘seamlessness’ will likely be Earthblade’s defining feature, and it is related to why we hesitate to call this game a ‘Metroidvania,’” Extremely OK Games’ Maddy Thorson wrote in the email. “It does feature character growth and progression — your moveset is not static as in Celeste — but structurally it doesn’t feel quite right to promise something that fits nicely in line with those storied Metroids and Vanias.”