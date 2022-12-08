Pixel Fold renders arrive with detailed size and spec rumors for Google’s foldable phone

New leaks appear to reveal what to expect from Google’s long-rumored foldable phone. Leaker OnLeaks has teamed up with the website HowToiSolve to share renders, a 360-degree video, and measurements of the foldable Pixel device.

According to OnLeaks and HowToiSolve, the phone will apparently have a 5.79-inch cover screen and a larger 7.69-inch inner screen, meaning it will function more like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4, which has a cover screen, than Microsoft’s Surface Duo phones, which do not. Unfolded, the Google’s device will be “roughly” 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm. For comparison, the Z Fold 4 is 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3mm, so the Pixel foldable could be a bit bigger than Samsung’s.

As for the camera, Google’s foldable will apparently keep the company’s recent tradition of huge Pixel camera bumps; the renders show a large bar along the backside of the phone packed with three cameras and an LED flash. The renders reveal a selfie cam on the front cover screen, too. And under the hood, the phone will apparently be powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chip.

The phone will apparently come in two different colors, silver and black. (Sadly, that might mean we don’t get of any fun Google-y colors, though maybe they’ll have Google-y names.)

Look at that bump. Image: OnLeaks and HowToiSolve

We might not have to wait too much longer to try the phone ourselves, as OnLeaks and HowToiSolve claim that the Pixel foldable will be released in May 2023. They also say it will cost $1,799, putting it right in line with the Z Fold 4’s starting price. Google didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.