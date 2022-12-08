The Game Awards 2022: all the announcements and trailers

The 2022 Game Awards featured a heaping helping of the all the video game news and trailers that weren’t announced during Summer Game Fest. Geoff Keighley, host of the Game Awards, has been slowly teasing information on what fans can expect ahead the even, asking cryptic questions and tweeting pics of his bestie, Hideo Kojima. You never know what to expect from the Game Awards, what games will upset their categories, what musical guest will bewilder the audience, and which celebrities will make offhanded comments about their gamer son’s “alligator brides”. Here’s a roundup of all that this year’s Game Awards had to offer.
Dec 9, 2022, 1:45 AM UTCAsh Parrish
Street Fighter 6 debuts a release date and new characters
Dee Jay, Manon, JP, and Marisa are coming to the foundational fighting game’s latest installment
Dec 9, 2022, 1:37 AM UTCAndrew Webster
Ken Levine’s new game is a single-player shooter called Judas
Following reports of development hell, the new game was officially unveiled at The Game Awards 2022.
Dec 9, 2022, 1:30 AM UTCJay Peters
Hades is getting a sequel
It’s ‘now in development,’ and it, like Hades, will be developed in Early Access.
Dec 9, 2022, 1:01 AM UTCJay Peters
Among Us’s hide ‘n seek mode will be out on December 9th
You’ll be able to play Among Us with your pals in a whole new way very soon.
- JReturnal, my favorite PS5 game, is coming to PC in early 2023.
I’m happy more people will have a chance to play the excellent Returnal; I personally can’t wait to try it on Steam Deck. You can read more about the upcoming PC release on the PlayStation Blog.
Dec 8, 2022, 11:52 PM UTCJay Peters
How to watch The Game Awards 2022
Geoff Keighley’s awards and announcements extravaganza streams live on Thursday, December 8th.
- JIt’s almost time for The Game Awards.
Geoff Keighley’s big year-end gaming show kicks off in just a little over an hour 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT. We’ve got all the details on how you can watch right here, or you can watch from the video below. I can’t wait — it seems like the show will be packed with big announcements.