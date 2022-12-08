Hades is getting a sequel

Supergiant Games, the makers of Hades and Bastion, revealed their next game at The Game Awards 2022: a direct sequel to Hades called Hades II. This one seems to focus around witches and magic, and the game’s Steam page mentions that it’s “rooted in the Underworld of Greek myth.” You play as a character named Melinoë, the Underworld Princess, which is pretty metal. (She is the sister of Zagreus, the protagonist of the first game, according to Supergiant’s website.)

But a lot of what you might know from Hades looks to be back: the same perspective, similar action-focused gameplay, voiced conversations with a lot of different characters, and Darren Korb’s excellent music were all featured in the trailer.

The Underworld Princess in Hades II. Image: Supergiant Games

Hades was one of my — and many other people’s — favorite games of 2020, and I definitely am looking forward to playing whatever Supergiant has cooked up for the sequel.