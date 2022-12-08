Ken Levine’s new game is a single-player shooter called Judas

The first title from Ghost Story Games, a new studio led by BioShock creative lead Ken Levine, has finally been revealed. It’s called Judas, and based on the first trailer, it looks an awful lot like, well, BioShock. There’s no release date yet, but Judas is listed as coming to the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and is described as a “single player, narrative first person shooter.”
Here’s the basic story description:
A disintegrating starship. A desperate escape plan. You are the mysterious and troubled Judas. Your only hope for survival is to make or break alliances with your worst enemies. Will you work together to fix what you broke — or will you leave it to burn?
Ghost Story was first announced in 2017, a studio that formed in the wake of the sudden closure of BioShock developer Irrational Games. Things were quiet between then and the reveal of Judas today at The Game Awards, although reports surfaced early this year that the game was in development hell due to its ambitious nature.