Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will feature Idris Elba

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a major expansion next year, and it will include a major addition to the cast: Idris Elba. His appearance was confirmed as part of a new Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty trailer released during The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday.
Elba will play a character named Solomon Reed, as noted in a tweet from developer CD Projekt Red (CDPR). That tweet also included a few details about the new content in Phantom Liberty: it will take place in an “all new district” of the game’s Night City setting, and it will be a “spy-thriller expansion.” And don’t worry, the new trailer also featured the voice of Keanu Reeves, who will be back to play Johnny Silverhand.
The expansion will be available only on next-gen consoles and PC when it’s released sometime next year. That might be a way for CDPR to avoid some of the major issues that plagued the game’s original 2020 launch, where the game was also released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.