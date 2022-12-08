Kevin Conroy will be Batman one last time in upcoming Suicide Squad game

Among the many surprises of the early minutes of The Game Awards, was a new trailer for the delayed Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. The short trailer featured Captain Boomerang yelling at the propped up body of a dead Flash while Harley Quinn, Deadshot, and King Shark look on the shadows in horror as Batman kills a hapless police officer. The screen then cuts to black as the late Kevin Conroy shouts his most famous line as Batman, “I am vengeance, I am the night, I am Batman.”

The trailer ends on a touching tribute thanking Conroy for his iconic performance of the caped crusader. Conroy, who passed away earlier this month, will voice Batman one final time in Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League which finally has a release date of May 26th, 2023.