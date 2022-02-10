Update 8:18AM ET, February 10th: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles have sold out on Target’s website for now. Some Target locations may have a small selection of Xbox Series X consoles in-store, though you’ll want to call ahead first to check.

Target is once again restocking PlayStation 5 consoles today. The major retailer now has the standard $499.99 PS5 console on sale, while the $399.99 Digital Edition and the $499.99 Xbox Series X are active on its website, which indicates that the inventory is about to become available shortly. Online options for the Xbox may be limited to the $34.99 per month All Access subscription package, with direct purchases available in-store only. For all of these, availability will depend on your local supply.

The PlayStation 5 continues to be one of the hottest commodities around, even though reselling them is less fruitful for turning around a quick buck than in months past. Many retailers frequently restock new consoles, though some still loop you into pricier bundles with games or accessories you may not need. Target is one of the few that only stocks the standalone consoles, and this is a prime opportunity to get a hold of one. Though keep in mind that it limits orders to in-store pickup, so your local inventory may restrict the availability of PS5s to you.

Speaking of your local Target, to give yourself the best chance you may want to sign into your Target account, fill out your billing info, and select a favorite store (your closest one). Target’s system prioritizes your availability based on inventory at that favorite store. You can always change it on-the-fly if it shows sold out there, but keep in mind that inventory is often refreshed on the site in waves.

If you don't get lucky on this one, we'll be sure to give you a heads up on future restocks at Target, Walmart, and others.

