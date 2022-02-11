Super Bowl 2022: how to watch the Bengals play the Rams

Super Bowl LVI is being played at the SoFi Stadium in California at 6:30PM ET on February 13th, with the Los Angeles Rams facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals.

If you’re looking to watch the game, the commercials, and / or the absolutely stacked halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, here are some of the ways you can do it. Do be warned, though — if you went out and bought a fancy new TV to watch the game, you won’t be getting the most out of it for the game, as NBC isn’t streaming it in 4K this year. (That said, the TV’s still probably great for a bunch of other things.)

What time will the Super Bowl start?

Kickoff is at 6:30PM ET on February 13th, which is 5:30PM CT, 4:30PM MT, and 3:30PM PT, but there’s sure to be plenty of Super Bowl-related programming ahead of the show.

What network is the Super Bowl on?

NBC is broadcasting the Super Bowl this year.

How can I watch the Super Bowl?

Here are some other options to catch the game, including streaming. Some will be free, and some premium services offer a free trial.

On a smart TV or computer

On your phone or tablet

Via cable, antenna, or satellite

If you have a traditional method of watching TV, you can tune in to your local NBC station, which should be airing it.

In Spanish:

This year, you’ll be able to watch the Super Bowl on Telemundo Deportes. You can do that by either tuning your TV to the Telemundo or Universo channel, or by downloading the Telemundo Deportes app in the App Store or Google Play store.

From outside the US:

The NFL has a full list of the international channels that will be showing the Super Bowl on its website, but here’s a small selection:

Canada : CTV and TSN will be showing and streaming the Super Bowl in English, and RDS will be airing it in French.

: CTV and TSN will be showing and streaming the Super Bowl in English, and RDS will be airing it in French. The UK and Ireland: From 23:00 to 23:35 GMT, Super Bowl coverage will be on BBC Two. After that, it’ll move to BBC One. You can also watch it digitally using iPlayer. Sky Sports NFL will also be airing the game.

From 23:00 to 23:35 GMT, Super Bowl coverage will be on BBC Two. After that, it’ll move to BBC One. You can also watch it digitally using iPlayer. Sky Sports NFL will also be airing the game. Japan: According to the NFL, the Super Bowl will air on DAZN and NTV, starting at 08:30 on February 14th.

Listen to the game

If you would prefer to listen to the Super Bowl, here are some options:

What time is the Super Bowl’s halftime show?

The halftime show starts after the first two quarters of the game, which should be sometime between 8 and 8:30PM ET, according to NBC Sports.